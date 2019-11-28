LEAGUE CITY
A man was arrested early Thursday morning after a woman was struck by a vehicle on FM 518 in League City, police said.
Coleman John Weber, 22, of Groves, Texas, was charged with causing an accident involving personal injury, the League City Police Department said in a statement.
The woman was found lying in the road in the 2400 block of West FM 518 about midnight, according to police. She was unconscious and was rushed to HCA Houston Clear Lake Hospital where she underwent emergency surgery, police said.
The woman was in critical condition Thursday morning, League City Police Department spokesman John Griffith said.
The woman has been identified by police, but her name was not released Thursday.
It's not clear why the woman was in the road or how she was hit, Griffith said. Weber stopped his car at a gas station near where the incident occurred and waited for police to arrive, Griffith said.
Weber was held on $40,000 bond, according to police. He was listed in custody at the League City municipal jail on Thursday morning, according to police records.
