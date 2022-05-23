A prominent Texas City businessman was shot and killed Friday and his son charged with murder, according to authorities.
Mitchell Chuoke Jr. was shot and killed at the family’s Kimble County ranch Friday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Mitchell Chuoke III, 36, was arrested and charged with murder on the same day, according to police.
Chuoke Jr. had been shot several times, according to DPS.
Chuoke III was being held on $1 million bond, according the DPS.
Chuoke Jr., 68, was the president Mitchell Chuoke Plumbing Inc., a Galveston-based company founded by his father.
The plumbing company has been involved in a number of major projects in Galveston and Harris counties, including the Galveston Island Convention Center, the Palisade Palms condominium complex and Discovery Green Park in Houston, according to the company’s website.
Chouke Jr. also was a member of the Texas First Bank board of directors, according to the company’s website.
Chouke Jr. was born in Texas City and graduated from Texas City High School and Sam Houston State University. He had worked for Mitchell Chuoke Plumbing since graduating college, according to an obituary.
He was survived by his wife, Connie, to whom he was married for 42 years. He had two children and two grandchildren, according to the obituary.
A funeral is planned at St. Mary’s of the Miraculous Medal Church, 1604 Ninth Ave. N in Texas City, at 11 a.m. Friday, according to the obituary.
Chuoke III shared a home address in Texas City with his father, according to available public records.
Chuoke III doesn’t have a history of violent crimes. In 2008, he was convicted of driving while intoxicated in San Angelo and in 2009 received probation after pleading to a misdemeanor theft charge, according to public records.
Kimble County has about 4,000 residents. It’s about 150 miles west of Austin. Its largest city and county seat is Junction, which has about 2,700 residents.
No details about the charges against Chuoke III were available Monday.
The Kimble County Sheriff’s Office initially referred questions to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Later in the day, the DPS referred questions back to Kimble County authorities.
Tonya Ahlschwede, the district attorney for the 452nd District, which serves five counties including Kimble County, didn’t respond to messages left Monday.
A person who answered the phone at Chuoke Plumbing declined to comment about Chuoke’s death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.