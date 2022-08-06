Man charged with murder in Dickinson stabbing By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Aug 6, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email William DeWayne Sheppard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DICKINSONPolice investigating the stabbing death of an unidentified 47-year-old man have obtained a murder charge against William DeWayne Sheppard, 43, according to police statements and jail records.Police officers responding Thursday to a call about a stabbing in the 400 block of Deats Road found the man with multiple stab wounds.The man was transported to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.Sheppard was arrested after a brief search and was being held Saturday in the Galveston County Jail on bonds totaling $500,000, according to jail recordsPolice didn't respond Saturday to requests for more information. José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Locations Dickinson Jose Mendiola Reporter Follow Jose Mendiola Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesOne dead, one charged with murder in Galveston stabbingRenowned Galveston attorney, former mayor, R.A. Apffel Sr. dies at 91Man died after found in truck with gunshot wounds in GalvestonMan found dead in Galveston ditch identifiedFamously missing Galveston monkey back in news after probeO'Rourke's 'Drive for Texas' makes stop in GalvestonLeague City residents raise concerns about planned RV dealershipOfficials seek help identifying woman who died on roadsideFight over ownership of Galveston's Babe's Beach hits courtsParents sue Clear Creek ISD claiming racial discrimination CollectionsBirds, people fish on island's East EndCooling off at the splash padFall Sports Preview40 Under 40: Meet the 2022 honorees CommentedOne day the right will come for your rights, too (137) Who's going to follow the Texas GOP backward in time? (108) Texas lawmakers warn businesses about aiding abortion (93) Guest commentary: Jan. 6 traitors must be punished to protect the republic (81) Texas Freedom Caucus is using some odd definitions (61) Missing Jan. 6 texts smell a lot like Watergate (59) Renewable resources are the future for Texas power grid (57) There's some truth in right's chatter about freedom and liberty (49) We must continue teaching about slavery in our history (44) Conservative evolution driving change in schools (44)
