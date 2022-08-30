GALVESTON
Residents should be aware of scammers hustling money through calls about fake arrest warrants, the Galveston Police Department said Tuesday.
Updated: August 31, 2022 @ 12:09 am
Several people have reported receiving phone calls from scammers who identify themselves as officers with local law enforcement agencies, police said.
“We expect that there will be more victims in the next few days,” Galveston Police Department spokesman Sgt. Derek Gaspard said. “We’ve had reports of these scammers succeeding in their crime.”
The police department declined to say how much had been stolen so far.
The scammers tell victims they have outstanding warrants that must be paid immediately or they will be arrested, police said.
Scammers tell their targets to go to places such as banks, gas stations and grocery stores to make wire transfers of money, police said.
Victims are told to remain on the phone until the money transfers or else they will be arrested, police said.
The Galveston Police Department offered these tips to avoid becoming a victim:
• Do not confirm any identifying information about yourself.
• Law enforcement officers will not threaten you and your families with additional criminal
charges.
• Law enforcement will not ask for payment over the phone and will never ask for wire transfers, gift cards or direct you to websites not affiliated with law enforcement.
• If you don’t recall having a criminal or civil charge, it’s most likely not true.
• Law enforcement will not demand anyone remain on the phone.
• Contact enforcement agencies to determine whether a call was legitimate.
• If you or anyone you know has been a victim of this scam, call your local police department, police said.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
Reporter
