TEXAS CITY
An early morning shooting Tuesday in Texas City left a man dead and a woman in critical condition, police say.
At about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Texas City Police Department received a call about a possible shooting in a car parked in an alley in the 2200 block of 15th Avenue N., police spokesman Cpl. Allen Bjerke said.
“The caller could see blood in the vehicle, but didn’t want to get close to it,” Bjerke said. “When officers responded to it, they did find one male and one female, both in the vehicle. Both appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds. The male was found to be unresponsive with no signs of life. The female was critical.”
The woman, who is in her late 30s, was transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, and still was there in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon, Bjerke said. The man, who was in his late 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene, Bjerke said.
The death investigation was still ongoing as of Tuesday afternoon, and it's being looked at as a possible homicide-suicide, but a final cause of the death and injury had not yet been determined, Bjerke said. A handgun was found inside the car, Bjerke said.
“Right now, they’re still figuring out which is most probable, depending on what the circumstances were,” Bjerke said.
The Texas City Police Department will release more information on the shooting when it becomes available, Bjerke said.
