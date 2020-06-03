FRIENDSWOOD
A Friendswood man was arrested Sunday and accused of assaulting a woman and two children with a firearm, police said.
Danny Strzyzewski, 40, was arrested after leading police on a chase that ended with a crash on a dead-end street, police allege in a probable cause affidavit.
He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle, police said.
Police were called to the 300 block of Dover Lane about 1 a.m. Sunday by a woman who said Strzyzewski was "acting crazy" after an argument and had fired a handgun inside the house, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The woman had locked herself inside a bedroom with her two children, according the affidavit.
When police arrived, one of the children attempted to leave the house through a bedroom window but was forced back inside by Strzyzewski, who was on the front lawn with a handgun, according to the affidavit.
The woman and the children left the house, and Strzyzewski began walking them down the street at gunpoint, according to the affidavit.
Strzyzewski retreated to a truck by himself when more police arrived at the house, according to the affidavit.
He led police on a chase for about half a mile before crashing into a fence at the end of a dead-end road, according to the affidavit.
Strzyzewski was held on $100,000 bond and was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
