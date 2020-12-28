LA MARQUE
Trent Vahn Paschal, a man accused of shooting and killing his wife in October, has been transferred to the Galveston County Jail from a hospital, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said Monday.
Paschal, 48, has been charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlicensed possession of a firearm, jail records show. His bond has been denied.
Investigators believe Paschal on Oct. 21 lay in wait for his estranged wife, Savannah Paschal, at her residence in the 400 block of Hawks View Drive and shot her several times upon her arrival, police said in October.
Savannah Paschal’s mother told investigators she and her daughter arrived at the home after going to check on children, and that Trent Paschal was hiding in the master bedroom’s bathroom, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The mother went into the bathroom and Trent Paschal jumped out of the shower, saying he was going to shoot her and Savannah Paschal, according to the affidavit.
The mother told investigators she ran out of the house, tripping several times, and heard gunshots while running to a neighbor’s house, according to the affidavit.
Savannah Paschal was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead later that day, investigators said.
Police then spent the next several hours searching for Trent Paschal, notifying multiple agencies to be on the lookout for his gray Chevrolet Colorado, officials said.
Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies later encountered Paschal near a Walmart and attempted to stop the vehicle, at which point he got out with a raised revolver in his hand, police said.
Paschal suffered gunshot wounds to the arm, leg and torso and was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition, officials said.
Trent Paschal has several theft convictions in Galveston County, most recently in 2017, court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.