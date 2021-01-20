LEAGUE CITY
Police were searching Wednesday for a man who shot up a car carrying five children and one adult, officials said.
None of the passengers was injured, police said. The oldest child in the car was age 9, but more details weren't immediately available.
Investigators have received little information about the details of the shooting from the adult in the car. Investigators suspect the gunman and the adult victim know each other, however, detective John Griffith, spokesman for the League City Police Department, said.
A witness called police about 6:02 p.m. Tuesday about the shooting in the 1400 block of FM 646, near the intersection with FM 270, Griffith said.
Witnesses told police a man had gotten out of a black Kia vehicle and fired multiple shots at another vehicle stopped at the intersection, striking the second vehicle several times, Griffith said. Both vehicles then fled the scene.
Officers found the victim’s vehicle disabled nearby, Griffith said.
Police are searching for the gunman, who was last seen driving the Kia south, Griffith said.
