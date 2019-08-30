LEAGUE CITY
A 24-year-old man died Friday after a sedan crashed into his motorcycle on League City Parkway, police said.
Officers found Christopher Stevens, of Dickinson, with life-threatening injuries just before 1 p.m. in the 2700 block of East League City Parkway, said Matt Maggiolino, spokesman for the League City Police Department.
Investigators believe a woman in a 2013 Cadillac sedan used an eastbound turn lane to travel east on the street, causing a head-on collision with the motorcycle, Maggiolino said.
Stevens was transported to a Clear Lake-area emergency room, where he was pronounced dead, Maggiolino said.
The driver of the sedan consented to a blood draw, Maggiolino said.
