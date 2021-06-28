GALVESTON
A 61-year-old woman was killed during an assault in Galveston on Monday morning, according to the Galveston Police Department.
The fatal attack happened in the 2800 block of Pine Street about 9 a.m., police said. Police were called to the house in response to a report of a possible assault in progress.
A man was detained in connection to the death, police said
When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from "severe injuries" and lying unconscious on the ground, police said. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, they said.
Police didn't immediately identify the man or the woman, citing the ongoing investigation.
A witness to the assault told police the woman and the man were involved in a physical altercation. The man fled the house after the woman was injured. He was found about two blocks away shortly after officers arrived, police said.
No charges had been filed over the woman's death as of Monday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.