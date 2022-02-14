Six Houston residents are accused of working together to steal catalytic converters from vehicles parked outside League City apartments, according to police.
Calvin Braxton, 22; Tecambria Close-Rivers, 17; James Deshone, 24; Trevion Jones, 25; Andra Living, 25; and Antonio Prejean, 18, all were arrested on Feb. 3 and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, according to the League City Police Department.
Catalytic converter thefts have risen in Galveston County and other parts of the country over the past year, local and national law enforcement officials have said. The auto parts are valuable because they contain precious metals, including platinum and palladium.
The men were arrested after police were called to a suspicious vehicle at the CP Waterfront Apartments on Constellation Boulevard in League City, according to a probable cause affidavit.
When police arrived at the apartments, they found evidence that someone had tried to use a saw to cut a catalytic convertor off an SUV in the parking lot, according to the affidavit.
Shortly after the call at the Constellation Boulevard apartments, officers saw two cars driving around the parking lot at the Fairways at South Shore apartments on Marina Bay Drive, about a mile away, according to the affidavit.
Police stopped one of the cars because of a defective headlight, according to the affidavit. Officers said they smelled marijuana coming from the car, and began a search. Inside the car, the officer found saws, a handgun, marijuana and seven catalytic converters in the car’s trunk, according to the affidavit.
The second car also was stopped. Police found saw blades in that car, according to the affidavit.
All six people were arrested and charged. As of Monday morning, Braxton, Close-Rivers, Deshone and Living had been released on bond, according to court records. Prejean was being held at the Galveston County Jail on $45,000 bond and Jones was being held on $20,000 bond.
