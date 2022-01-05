A man has been charged with a felony in connection to a December robbery at a League City convenience store.
James Person, 41, of League City, was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated robbery, according to the League City Police Department.
Police accused Person of robbing the The Coyote Mart, 3026 W Marina Bay Drive., Dec. 19
On that day, a man walked into the store about 7 a.m. armed with a handgun, according to police. The robber forced a store clerk behind a counter and bound and gagged the clerk with tape, according to police.
The clerk was found unconscious about 15 minutes after the robbery, police said.
Police identified a motorcycle they suspected the robber used to flee from the store. After surveying nearby businesses and homes, police tracked the motorcycle to the Glen Cove neighborhood, just minutes away from the convenience store.
Detective Shayne Yount surveyed dozens of businesses and homes in the area to identify security video that could be used to track the motorcycle, police said.
Police searched the home where the motorcycle was found and recovered evidence, including a handgun, police said.
"Detective Yount went the extra mile on this case, having few leads to follow initially," League City Police Department Lt. Michael Buffington said in a statement.
Person was being held Wednesday by the League City Police Department on $100,000 bond. He was expected to be moved to the county jail in Galveston later today.
Private security cameras are a great way to help the police solve crimes.
