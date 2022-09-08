Son shoots and kills father during argument, deputies allege By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Sep 8, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DICKINSON A son is accused of shooting and killing his father after an argument outside their house in Dickinson, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.Deputies responded to a call about shots being fired in the 4500 block of 24th Street in Dickinson on Wednesday night, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.Brandon Lee Dixon, 39, was on Thursday morning was charged with murder, according to the sheriff's office.Dixon was on the scene when deputies arrived, Trochesset said.It is believed that Dixon and his father resided together in the same residence, Trochesset said.The shooting occurred on the garage driveway of the residence, Trochesset said.“Deputies located an unresponsive male victim with a gunshot wound,” Trochesset said.“Deputies attempted to locate the gunshot wound,” Trochesset said. “The wound was found in the lower torso causing massive bleeding.”EMS transported the victim to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake where he later succumbed to his wounds, Trochesset said.Dixon had not been before a magistrate judge to have his bond set, Trochesset said. 