CRYSTAL BEACH
A 21-year-old woman helped plan the shooting death of a Galveston man in June by enticing him with promises of sex and arranging for another man to lie in wait to take the fatal shot, according to a new police complaint released Friday.
Port Bolivar resident Angelique Marie Campbell, 21, was arrested last week and charged with murder in the June 12 death of Jordan Turner-Boxley, a 25-year-old man from Galveston.
Turner-Boxley was shot to death inside a trailer on West Canal Street in Crystal Beach, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office. He died at the scene.
Campbell is the second person charged with murder in Turner-Boxley’s death. On the morning of the shooting, Houston resident Daron Gills, 24, was arrested at the scene.
On the day of the shooting, Campbell was described as a witness to the early-morning shooting and as the person who initially called 911 to the scene. She told deputies that Gills had shown up at the trailer while Turner-Boxley was visiting her, starting a fight that ended in the shooting, according to a police complaint written after Gills’ arrest.
Sheriff’s office investigators now say Campbell lied about her involvement in the shooting and played a role in planning it.
In the days after the shooting, investigators found that messages between Campbell, Turner-Boxley and Gills showed a different story than the one she gave initially, according to the complaint.
During her initial interviews with deputies, Campbell said Turner-Boxley had reached out to her and asked to spend the night with her. She said Turner-Boxley was an “old boyfriend,” and Gills was the father of her child.
On the night of the shooting, Campbell said Turner-Boxley tried to have sex with her and when she refused and went to bed, he tried to assault her. At that time, she said, Gills arrived at the trailer unexpectedly, found Turner-Boxley in the middle of the assault and tried to stop him, according to the complaint. The shooting happened in the middle of a struggle, she said, according to the complaint.
When police examined Turner-Boxley’s cell phone, they found messages that seemed to contradict her story, according to the complaint. The cellphone appeared to show Campbell messaged Turner-Boxley first and invited him to visit her and to have sex, according to the complaint.
CONTRADICTORY DETAILS
When investigators examined Campbell’s cellphone, they found messages between her and Gills on the night of the shooting. In one of the messages, Campbell described where in the room Turner-Boxley was sitting and in another said she was scared and wanted to leave the trailer, according to the complaint.
In an older message from June 9, Campbell texted Gills asking how she could get him back into her life, according to the complaint. In response, Gills said Campbell had to “catch a body,” a slang term for committing murder, according to the complaint.
Other texts show Campbell volunteering to set someone up, and Gills urging her to “just stab him or something,” according to the complaint.
On July 13, investigators confronted Campbell about the text messages. In an interview, Campbell said Gills was hiding in a bathroom when Turner-Boxley arrived, and she knew he had a gun, according to the complaint.
She also acknowledged she insisted Turner-Boxley come over late at night, despite some hesitation he had because he had to go to work in the morning, according to the complaint.
“Campbell acknowledged that had she not enticed Turner-Boxley to come and encouraged him to keep coming when he tried to back out, Turner-Boxley would still be alive at this time,” the complaint said.
On Friday, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset praised his investigators for following through in the investigation that led to the charges against Campbell.
“As you get more information and more facts, you go from there,” Trochesset said. “If you walk in a room and there’s no doors, then you don’t worry about it. If there’s a door, then you continue to go.”
The door, in this case, was the text messages on Turner-Boxley’s phone, he said.
Campbell was taken into custody and charged with murder July 14. She was being held on $150,000 bond and was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail as of Friday afternoon.
Gills was arrested on the day of the shooting and also charged with murder, according to the sheriff’s office. He was released on $150,000 bond June 21, according to court records.
Turner-Boxley was born and reared in Galveston and had just graduated from Prairie View A&M University in May, less than a month before his death.
