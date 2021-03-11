GALVESTON
A Galveston Sheriff's Office deputy serving an arrest warrant shot and wounded a man in Galveston this morning, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
The shooting occurred near the intersection of 51st Street and Avenue S 1/2 about 9:30 a.m., Trochesset said.
Deputies serving the warrant had ordered the man to come out of a house, Trochesset said. The shooting happened as deputies tried to enter the house, he said. The man was armed with a gun, Trochesset said.
The man was was transported to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital for treatment. His medical condition wasn't immediately available. No deputies were injured in the incident.
Trochesset didn't immediately release the names of the wounded man or the deputy. He didn't yet know whether any shots had been fired at deputies.
The Texas Rangers will investigate the shooting, Trochesset said. The deputy is on paid administrative leave, which is standard practice in such shootings. Investigators have yet to interview the deputy about the shooting, Trochesset said.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details
