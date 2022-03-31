LEAGUE CITY
A man accused of capital murder in the killing of a League City yacht dealer was released on bond last week.
Devan Jordon, 21, of Houston, was released from the Galveston County Jail on March 24 after posting $1 million bond, according to court records.
Jordon is charged in connection with the killing of Jeff Johnson, 58, a League City yacht dealer who was shot and killed outside his home in June.
Jordon was charged with capital murder in December. Law enforcement officials filed capital murder charges because they suspect Johnson was killed during a robbery attempt.
Houston Crime Stoppers and relatives of a Houston man whose death also resulted in capital murder charges against Jordon have objected to his release on bond.
Andy Kahan, Crime Stoppers director of Victim Services, said Jordon’s release “defies logic” and threatened public safety.
Jordon is accused of being one of at least three people present when Johnson was shot and killed on June 10 in the Marina Village neighborhood of League City, a gated community near South Shore Harbour.
Jordon is accused of following Johnson home from a restaurant in Houston and trying to rob him as he was arriving home in League City. Two other people were believed to be involved in the robbery and shooting, but no other arrests have been announced.
Police have not said whether Jordon is accused of shooting the gun that killed Johnson. Capital murder can be applied in cases where a person is killed during the commission of another felony, including robbery.
Jordon was arrested after investigators connected him to a rented SUV seen leaving the scene of the shooting, police have said. His DNA was found on a cup on the ground near Johnson’s home, police allege.
Jordon also has been charged with capital murder in the killing of Joshua Sandoval, 29, of Houston. Like Johnson, Sandoval was followed home and shot during a robbery, according reports.
Jordon was one of dozens of people arrested by Houston authorities in October and accused of being part of a crime ring that targeted people driving luxury cars and wearing expensive jewelry in affluent areas of Houston.
Bond cannot generally be denied under Texas law. It can be denied in cases in which a person is charged with capital murder and the prosecutor established a likelihood of conviction and a death penalty sentence; or in cases when the person is charged with a felony while on bail for a previous felony.
The killings Jordon is charged in occurred in May and June 2021. He was arrested in connection to Sandoval’s killing in July, and released on bond in Houston in November. He was arrested by League City authorities soon after his release and charged in Johnson’s killing.
Jordon was arrested and charged with aggravated assault in Fort Bend County in 2019 and released on bond in February 2020. His Fort Bend bond was revoked in June 2021 but reinstated earlier this month, according to court records.
Jordon has never been convicted of a felony, according to public records.
Jordon’s $1 million bond in Galveston was posted by Island Bail Bonds of Galveston, according to court records. The records don’t show what fee the bondsman charged Jordon in order to post his bond.
Jordan is expected to abide by the conditions of his Harris County bond while he was out of jail, according to the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office.
Those conditions include wearing a GPS monitor, abiding by a nightly curfew and checking in with his father daily, according to court records.
In court documents, his lawyer said Jordon would stay with his girlfriend and daughter and work at his father’s construction business while out on bond. The father would ensure that Jordon appears in court, according to the filing.
Do we know who the judge was that set the bond?
