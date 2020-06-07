LA MARQUE
Traffic was backed up after two vehicles collided heading south in the 2700 block of I-45 Sunday afternoon, police said.
A blue Mustang crashed into another vehicle at about 3:20 p.m. after it was reportedly weaving in and out of traffic and racing a red Dodge, spokesman for the La Marque Police Department Cpl. Kenneth Hernandez said.
The car that was hit was not involved in the racing, Hernandez said.
Although the Mustang was consumed by flames, no one was seriously injured and no one was transported to the hospital, Hernandez said.
A man, 23, was driving the Mustang with one passenger, Hernandez said. There was one person in the other vehicle, he said.
The incident was still under investigation Sunday evening, Hernandez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.