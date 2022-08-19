Friendswood police seize weapons, body armor from stolen RV By TRACE HARRIS The Daily News Trace Harris Aug 19, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Friendswood police arrested two armed men accused of stealing the recreational vehicle in Harris County. Courtesy/Friendswood Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRIENDSWOODFriendswood police have arrested two armed suspects accused of stealing a recreational vehicle, the department said.A large police presence responded to the scene in the 300 block of W. Edgewood Drive.The RV was reported stolen in Harris County, police public information officer Taylor McCombs said.Four weapons and body armor were seized during the arrest — a shotgun stolen in Harris County, an AR-15 type pistol and two 9mm handguns with high-capacity magazines, police said.The men were taken into custody without incident, McCombs said.There is no threat to nearby Westwood Elementary School or Zue S. Bales Intermediate School, police said. Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trace Harris Follow Trace Harris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesCrash victim's relative files $50M lawsuit against Galveston bar operator, othersAngler finds man hanging from tree near Galveston causewayRetired man ready to travel while wife is still workingGalveston man killed in scooter crash, one charged with intoxication manslaughterVictim identified in deadly Texas City hit-and-runGalveston scooter rider's death makes five in eight daysMedical branch President Ben Raimer put on administrative leaveRaid on Trump's house was the last straw for meBaffled islanders demand answers about Raimer ousterGalveston teen to star in 'Surfside Girls' TV series CollectionsVintage warbirds line the tarmac at first Moody Gardens Air, Car & Boat Show in GalvestonWhen the cows came homeGood Ole Days are here again in HitchcockFall Sports PreviewBirds, people fish on island's East EndCooling off at the splash pad CommentedRaid on Trump's house was the last straw for me (253) Guest commentary: Jan. 6 traitors must be punished to protect the republic (83) On monkeypox and everything else, just state the facts (62) Operation Lone Star needs a deeper look (61) Missing Jan. 6 texts smell a lot like Watergate (59) Renewable resources are the future for Texas power grid (57) Trump needs lawyers because of shady Democrats (50) There's some truth in right's chatter about freedom and liberty (49) We must continue teaching about slavery in our history (44) Conservative evolution driving change in schools (44)
