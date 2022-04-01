Weekend lane closure planned on I-45 in League City By JOHN WAYNE FERGUSON The Daily News John Wayne Ferguson Senior Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Apr 1, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LEAGUE CITYTwo lanes of Interstate 45 in League City will be closed for part of the weekend, the Texas Department of Transportation announced on Friday.Northbound lanes of the highway between FM 518 and NASA Road 1 will be reduced to one lane from 7 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Monday, according to the department.The northbound freeway entrance ramp north of state Highway 96 also will be closed, according to the department.The closure is so the department can switch traffic on to new pavement, a department spokesman said.The left lane of the highway will remain open, but traffic is expected to be heavy at times. The department urged drivers to seek alternate routes. John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Locations Galveston County League City John Wayne Ferguson Senior Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow John Wayne Ferguson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesWoman charged in connection with death of Galveston doctorGalveston resident charged in connection to Jan. 6 riotMovie theater underway in Texas City; Longtime League City baker to hang up rolling pinProbation revoked for Galveston woman convicted of manslaughterDredging contract clears way for USS Texas restoration in GalvestonFamily searching for League City woman missing for 10 daysFormer Texas City commissioner Haney sued over I-45 crashGirlfriend's parents named man charged in Galveston hit-and-run, police sayParking fees will stop my visits to Galveston CountyCrash causes traffic blockages on I-45 South CollectionsIn Focus: Dynamo FC 2, Whitecaps FC 1 CommentedWhy is the GOP still subservient to traitor Trump? (148) US and NATO should do more to stop Putin (134) Biden and Harris should be impeached immediately (120) Our state leaders should support trans children (95) Guest commentary: Fundamentalists are a danger to American democracy (91) Denials of racism in our history are just tiresome (60) Galveston resident charged in connection to Jan. 6 riot (60) Biden, not Putin, is responsible for high gas prices (59) High gas prices aren't Biden's fault, but our fault (50) US support for right over wrong will not be cost-free (40)
