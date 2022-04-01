LEAGUE CITY

Two lanes of Interstate 45 in League City will be closed for part of the weekend, the Texas Department of Transportation announced on Friday.

Northbound lanes of the highway between FM 518 and NASA Road 1 will be reduced to one lane from 7 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Monday, according to the department.

The northbound freeway entrance ramp north of state Highway 96 also will be closed, according to the department.

The closure is so the department can switch traffic on to new pavement, a department spokesman said.

The left lane of the highway will remain open, but traffic is expected to be heavy at times. The department urged drivers to seek alternate routes.

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

