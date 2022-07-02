SANTA FE

An Alvin man drowned Friday night after a police chase ended in an exchange of gunfire with officers, the Santa Fe Police Department police said. 

Christopher Ortega, 22, was pronounced dead after he jumped into the water at the border of Hitchcock and Bayou Vista on state Highway 6, Santa Fe police spokesman Officer Greg Boody said.

The chase had started about 10:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Highway 6 when officers attempted to pull over a car traveling 96 mph, Boody said.

The car didn’t stop and drove south on Highway 6 through Hitchcock, where Hitchcock Police Department officers joined the chase, Boody said.

At the border with Bayou Vista, the car pulled off the road to the 1700 block of La France Drive and a man stepped out and started shooting at officers, Boody said.

At least one officer returned fire, he said. No officers were hurt. No bullets hit the man, Boody said.

The man then jumped into the water and stabbed himself once with a knife, Boody said.

Police believe he drowned, he said.

First responders have recovered the body.

Police aren’t sure why the man ran, Boody said. 

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. 

