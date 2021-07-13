GALVESTON
A 21-year-old man is accused of causing a car to crash over the Galveston seawall Friday during a street race, according to the Galveston Police Department.
Ronald Alexander Henriquez, 21, of Galveston, was arrested Friday night after a crash in the 8500 block of Seawall Boulevard, according to police.
Henriquez was charged with one count of racing on a highway causing serious bodily injury, and two counts of racing on a highway causing bodily injury, according to police records.
In Texas, a serious bodily injury is an injury that causes the risk of death, disfigurement or the loss or impairment of bodily functions.
The racing charges are second- and third-degree felonies that carry the possibility of up to 20 years in prison.
Police said multiple cars were racing on Seawall Boulevard, causing one car to go over the edge of the seawall. Several people suffered injuries in the crash and were taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch for treatment, police said.
Henriquez's bond was set at $80,000. He was no longer in custody at the Galveston County Jail as of Tuesday morning.
The crash still was under investigation, and it's possible more people will be charged in relation to the incident, according to the police department.
