Galveston car theft leads police on cross-county chase By KERI HEATH The Daily News Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Feb 17, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GALVESTONPolice are searching for a man who led law enforcement officials on a chase from Galveston to League City, Galveston Police Department spokesman Sgt. Derek Gaspard said.Galveston police got reports of a car theft at 33rd Street and Avenue M 1/2 about 6 p.m., Gaspard said.Police saw the reported vehicle crossing the Galveston Causeway north and tried to stop the car, but the driver evaded, he said.Galveston police passed on the pursuit to League City police, he said. As of 7 p.m., League City police had found the car and were chasing the driver on foot, Gaspard said. Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Derek Gaspard Galveston Police Motor Vehicle Highway League City Car Theft Driver Chase Locations Galveston League City Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Keri Heath Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesOld Gerland's site in Galveston under contract to grocer; Grazia Italian Kitchen prepares for Texas City debutSix Houstonians charged in League City catalytic convertor theftsProminent Galveston County developer seeks restraining order after sex assault accusationGalveston mourns loss of councilman to COVID-196 departments fight fire at Kelley's restaurant in League CityOne dead, one injured in multi-car, motorcycle crash in La MarqueMan killed in four-vehicle wreck identifiedCharges filed in connection to fatal Bacliff hit-and-runCiting family's best interest, Santa Fe Mayor Jason Tabor resignsSanta Fe mayor facing backlash over January police call to home CollectionsSorry, there are no recent results for popular collections. CommentedGuest commentary: Both sides must stop pushing politics in our classrooms (93) Vaccination rates in Galveston County 'hit a wall' as testing demand grows (81) According to my faith, we should obey our leaders (77) Middleton raising, spending most in race for state Senate (76) Change our minds: COVID restrictions didn't work (69) Guest commentary: Separation of church, state has already been established (46) Guest commentary: The new GOP is built upon a troubling trinity (45) Echoes of Germany in writer's anti-democracy letter (43) Here's hoping GOP regains control in Washington (41) Vaccines, boosters still the best way to fight back against COVID (35)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.