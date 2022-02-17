GALVESTON

Police are searching for a man who led law enforcement officials on a chase from Galveston to League City, Galveston Police Department spokesman Sgt. Derek Gaspard said.

Galveston police got reports of a car theft at 33rd Street and Avenue M 1/2 about 6 p.m., Gaspard said.

Police saw the reported vehicle crossing the Galveston Causeway north and tried to stop the car, but the driver evaded, he said.

Galveston police passed on the pursuit to League City police, he said. As of 7 p.m., League City police had found the car and were chasing the driver on foot, Gaspard said.

