Bacliff knife fight leaves two in hospital, sheriff says By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Nov 10, 2022 BACLIFF — Three men were involved in a knife fight after an argument Wednesday night in Bacliff, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said. The Galveston County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about 9:49 p.m. in the 3600 block of Reading Street in Bacliff, Trochesset said. Miguel Ramos, 42, had gotten into an argument with Edward Norwalk, 36, Trochesset said. Ramos is accused of stabbing Norwalk in the upper torso and cutting his throat, Trochesset said. A yet-to-be identified man took the knife to defend Norwalk and cut and stabbed Ramos with it, he said. Ramos had fled the scene when deputies had arrived, Trochesset said. Norwalk was transported by an air ambulance to a hospital, he said. His medical condition wasn't immediately available. Deputies found a debilitated Ramos a couple blocks away from where the stabbing took place, Trochesset said. Ramos was transported to UTMB Health Clear Lake Campus Hospital, Trochesset said. Ramos was charged with aggravated assault but no bond had been set because he remained in the hospital Thursday, Trochesset said. José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
