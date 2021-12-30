GALVESTON

Two youths were wounded in a shooting early Thursday morning near Kermit Courville Stadium, police said.

Police were called to the 2700 block of Ave. L about 1:30 a.m. to reports of shots fired, Galveston Police Department spokesman Sgt. Derek Gaspard said.

A 17-year-old man was shot in the back and a male juvenile was shot in the leg, Gaspard said. The wounds were not life-threatening, he said.

No one was in custody for the shooting Thursday morning, but police were looking for several suspects, he said.

Gaspard didn’t immediately have information about what happened leading up to the shooting. Investigators still were looking for evidence at the scene Thursday morning, he said.

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. 

