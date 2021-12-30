Two teens wounded in shooting on Avenue L in Galveston By KERI HEATH The Daily News Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Dec 30, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GALVESTONTwo youths were wounded in a shooting early Thursday morning near Kermit Courville Stadium, police said.Police were called to the 2700 block of Ave. L about 1:30 a.m. to reports of shots fired, Galveston Police Department spokesman Sgt. Derek Gaspard said.A 17-year-old man was shot in the back and a male juvenile was shot in the leg, Gaspard said. The wounds were not life-threatening, he said.No one was in custody for the shooting Thursday morning, but police were looking for several suspects, he said.Gaspard didn’t immediately have information about what happened leading up to the shooting. Investigators still were looking for evidence at the scene Thursday morning, he said. Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Locations Galveston Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Keri Heath Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesFriendswood police officer dies from 'COVID-related illness'Galveston man sentenced to 30 years in prison for murderFormer Galveston County deputy seeks jury trial in escapee's lawsuitFive charged with drug felonies after mass arrests Friday in La MarqueDeveloper finishes out year by opening world's largest World Gym in Texas CityLa Marque head-on crash victim identifiedCharge dropped against woman accused of dragging repo man in La MarqueTexas Parks & Wildlife Department to seek public input on proposed rule changes for speckled troutPolice arrest 12 in La Marque, including some believed to be connected to Friday shootingOne charged, one suffers leg wound after Hitchcock bar argument CollectionsIn Focus: Texans 41, Chargers 29In Focus: Houston 80, Texas State 47In Focus: Texas City Christmas ParadeIn Focus: Colts 31, Texans 0In Focus: Seahawks 33, Texans 13In Focus: 2021 Dickens on The Strand CommentedLiberal media helping Democrats steal more elections (102) Not sure what you saw, but Jan. 6 was an insurrection (70) Beto can help stop the steal in Texas (66) COVID rates increasing; omicron is now dominant strain in Galveston County (56) Pandemic isolation, fentanyl cause spike in opioid-related deaths, experts say (53) Omicron, holidays prompting more Galveston County residents to vaccinate (51) President Biden doesn't care about US citizens (48) Let Clear Creek school board members do their jobs (46) Critical race theory is a political dog whistle (42) Guest commentary: The US was not formed as Christian nation (37)
