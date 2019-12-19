Update, 1:51 p.m.
Traffic on state Highway 96 has reopened.
Original story
LEAGUE CITY
A windmill tower is stuck under a bridge on the League City Parkway and is causing traffic to back up, according to the League City Police Department.
The oversized load became stuck near the bridge at the intersection of state Highway 96 and the interstate around 12:30 p.m., according to the department. The police department said it will stop all traffic on the highway for 30 minutes starting around 1:30 p.m. as it coordinates the removal of the propeller.
The police department asked drivers to avoid the area if possible.
Only east- and westbound traffic will be affected by the closure, according to police. The interstate is still open according, they said.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
