A drive is underway in Texas City to collect money and items for people left homeless Sunday by an apartment complex fire.
Residents of 19 units at the Savan Villa apartments, 8601 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, were displaced by the fire, officials said.
The multiple-alarm fire burned through the apartment complex beginning about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, officials said. The fire originally was reported as having started in a kitchen of one apartment, although the official cause of the fire still was under investigation Monday, Texas City Fire Chief David Zacherl said.
Twenty-four units were damaged by the fire, 19 of which were occupied, Zacherl said.
No injuries were reported from the fire, but all of the apartments were rendered uninhabitable, Zacherl said.
The fire is one of the worst to occur in the city in recent memory, said Lynda Perez, the executive director of Mainland Community Partnership.
The partnership on Monday announced it had started a collection drive for people who lost property in the fire.
The partnership asked for help collecting cash, gift cards, non-perishable food and hygiene items. It also was collecting items including beds, dressers, night tables, bedding, bath towels, kitchen items and clothing.
Donations were being accepted at the partnership’s headquarters at Texas City Family Community Center, 2000 Texas Ave. Along with donations, the partnership said it also will need help sorting and delivering donations to fire victims in coming days.
The drive would continue for at least a month, partnership officials said.
