LA MARQUE
Police Friday were investigating a possibly road-rage related shooting involving a delivery car that happened Thursday afternoon, officials said.
Officers at about 3 p.m. Thursday received a call about a shooting in the 700 to 900 blocks of state Highway 3, said Evelyn Arredondo, spokeswoman for the La Marque Police Department.
Investigators found a white delivery truck with the side passenger window shot out by one bullet, Arredondo said.
The woman driving the truck, who received only minor injuries from the broken glass, told police the incident might have been road-rage related, Arredondo said.
Police are looking for a gray sedan in connection with the shooting, Arredondo said.
