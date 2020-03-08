TEXAS CITY
Two people died in a shooting at The Rio at Mainland Center, a skilled nursing facility, police said.
Texas City police responded to calls of shots fired about 2:45 p.m. at the facility, 1011 Mainland Center Drive, police department spokesman Cpl. Allen Bjerke said.
Police found a 79-year-old woman, who was a resident of the facility, and 90-year-old a man, who was not, both dead at the scene, Bjerke said.
Both were dead from an apparent gunshot wound, Bjerke said.
Police were unable to say yet whether the deaths were the result of homicide-suicide.
The shooting events were confined to one room, Bjerke said.
Bjerke did not immediately know the people's ages. Police report the two people might be related, but Bjerke wasn't immediately sure of the relationship.
No one else was injured.
The shooting wasn't a case of a person shooting other people at random, Bjerke said.
Bjerke did not immediately know whether police had found a weapon from the scene.
At of 4:20 p.m., no one had been taken into custody, Bjerke said. Police are still investigating the scene of the shooting, he said.
The Rio facility has rooms both for short- and long-term stay residents. Representatives from The Rio declined to comment.
