GALVESTON
Authorities on Wednesday identified the man found dead on a Galveston beach earlier this month.
Chad Ealey, 38, was found dead Nov. 1 at the bottom of a set of stairs near the Galveston seawall at 77th Street, according to the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office.
The office has not yet determined a cause of death because a toxicology report was still pending, officials said. His death is not believed to be caused by foul play, according to the medical examiner's office.
Police have not be able to identify a permanent address associated with Ealey and believe he had been homeless.
— John Wayne Ferguson
