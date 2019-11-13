Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 49F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 49F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.