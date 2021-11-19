Nearly a month after a man died after being hit by a car on Broadway in Galveston, police confirmed that a woman was arrested and charged with drunk driving in connection to the crash.
Galveston police arrested Lakesha Blakely, 45, after she was in a wreck at about 7:28 p.m. Oct. 21 at the intersection of Broadway and 42nd Street, according to a probable cause affidavit.
A man who was walking in the area was transported to the hospital after the wreck, according to the affidavit. The man was pronounced dead later that night, Galveston Police Department spokesman Sgt. Derek Gaspard said.
Police didn't release information about the fatal crash until contacted by The Daily News this week. Police confirmed the man's death, but his name wasn't available.
Blakely told police she had been driving west in the left lane of Broadway at about 35 or 40 mph when a man ran south across the westbound lanes of Broadway, according to the affidavit.
She told police she had been coming from a Harborside Drive restaurant where she’d had one martini about an hour earlier, according to the affidavit.
The responding officer wrote in the affidavit Blakely seemed coherent, and the officer couldn’t smell alcohol. Blakely lost her balance while performing field sobriety tests, according to the affidavit.
Police arrested Blakely and transported her to the Galveston County Jail with a $1,000 bond. Blakely was not in the jail as of Friday, according to county jail records.
Reached this week, First Assistant District Attorney Kevin Petroff said an investigation into the incident was ongoing.
