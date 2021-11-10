League City Bank Robbery

Police in League City are looking for this man, who they say robbed a bank on S. Egret Bay Boulevard on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.

 LEAGUE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT/Courtesy

LEAGUE CITY

The League City Police Department is asking for the public's help after a man robbed a bank Wednesday afternoon.

The robbery was at the Associated Credit Union of Texas, 351 S. Egret Bay Blvd., about 3:20 p.m. A man entered the bank and passed a note to the teller demanding money.

The teller complied, and the man left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

The man was last seen running toward the 2500 block of St. Christopher Avenue, police said. 

The man is Black and has a beard. He's between 20-30 years old and was tall with a thin build. He was wearing white pants and shoes and a black hat and neon yellow shirt or jacket.

He was believed to have been picked up in a black car, police said.

The League City Police Department is asking for anyone with information to call 281-554-1863.

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

