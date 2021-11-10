Police looking for bank robber in League City By JOHN WAYNE FERGUSON The Daily News John Wayne Ferguson Senior Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Nov 10, 2021 27 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Police in League City are looking for this man, who they say robbed a bank on S. Egret Bay Boulevard on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. LEAGUE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT/Courtesy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LEAGUE CITYThe League City Police Department is asking for the public's help after a man robbed a bank Wednesday afternoon.The robbery was at the Associated Credit Union of Texas, 351 S. Egret Bay Blvd., about 3:20 p.m. A man entered the bank and passed a note to the teller demanding money.The teller complied, and the man left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. The man was last seen running toward the 2500 block of St. Christopher Avenue, police said. The man is Black and has a beard. He's between 20-30 years old and was tall with a thin build. He was wearing white pants and shoes and a black hat and neon yellow shirt or jacket.He was believed to have been picked up in a black car, police said.The League City Police Department is asking for anyone with information to call 281-554-1863. John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Locations League City John Wayne Ferguson Senior Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow John Wayne Ferguson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. 