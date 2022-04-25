A man accused of stealing and selling his father’s Super Bowl rings pleaded guilty last week to the theft and received a deferred judgment, according to court records.
D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork pleaded guilty to theft of property greater than $300,000. Holmes-Wilfork was given five years of probation. If he successfully completes the probation, the conviction will be vacated.
Holmes-Wilfork is the son of former NFL player Vince Wilfork, who played for the Houston Texans and won multiple Super Bowls while playing for the New England Patriots.
Last year, Holmes-Wilfork was arrested and charged with stealing jewelry from his father’s Friendswood home. Among the stolen items were two Super Bowl rings, two AFC championship rings and a college football championship ring he won while playing for the Miami Hurricanes, according to police.
Holmes-Wilfork was accused of selling the jewelry without his father’s permission, according to police.
Last week, 405th District Court Judge Jared Robinson ordered the stolen jewelry be returned to Wilfork.
Holmes-Wilfork was ordered to avoid committing others crimes, pay court fees and to participate in a drug-screening program.
In a statement to The Daily News, Holmes-Wilfork’s attorney said his client was moving on from the incident with the support of his parents.
“The outcome that emerged from the case was a result of much self reflection and healing on the defendant’s part and the willingness of his parents to forgive him and show him unconditional love with the sincere hope that he can be rehabilitated and go on to live a happy and productive life,” attorney Mark Aronowitz said.
