BACLIFF
A Bacliff man is charged in connection with distributing explicit videos of a former girlfriend, and threatening to send similar images to her parents in a scheme to coerce her to drop assault charges, police said.
Salvador Padron, 22, was arrested Tuesday and charged with invasive visual recording and obstruction or retaliation, according to court records.
Padron is accused of threatening a former girlfriend after she made an assault complaint against him in July, according to a complaint from the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman alleges that after she made that complaint and broke up with Padron, he sent an intimate video of her to an acquaintance, according to the complaint.
The person who received the video told her about it, she told police.
She confronted Padron, and he threatened to send explicit videos to her family if she didn’t drop the assault complaint against him, according to the new complaint.
The woman said she and Padron made the videos while they were dating, and that they agreed the videos would stay between them, according to the complaint.
A warrant was issued for Padron’s arrest in October, after the woman showed police Instagram messages that Padron had sent her, repeating the threats, according to the complaint.
Padron was held on $20,000 bond on the two felony charges, according to court records. He was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Thursday afternoon, according to jail records.
