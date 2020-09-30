GALVESTON
An SUV struck and killed a man walking on the Galveston Causeway early Wednesday morning, according to the Galveston Police Department.
The man wasn't immediately identified.
The crash happened about 12:20 a.m. on the inbound side of the causeway near the Harborside Drive exit, police said. Before the crash, dispatchers had received reports of a man walking in the road on the highway bridge, police said.
The man was hit by a Jeep Liberty and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Jeep's driver was injured in the crash and was taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch for treatment, police said.
The driver was in serious but stable condition on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
The driver showed no signs of intoxication, police said. No criminal charges were immediately filed, but the crash still is under investigation, police said.
There are no sidewalks on the causeway bridge and walking across the bridge is illegal, police said.
