A man accused of firing a gun at a League City home last year pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a single felony charge of attempted unlawful possession of a firearm.
Brandon Williams was sentenced to up to 12 months in the Galveston County Jail. Williams received credit for time served and no longer was in custody as of Thursday.
As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed a charge of deadly conduct, which was discharging a firearm.
Williams, 38, of League City was arrested in June 2021, after a man was reported firing a gun at a home in the 200 block of Highland Terrace.
Williams got into a fight with a man at the house shortly before the shots were fired, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Several people called police, including a woman inside the house who told police she felt a bullet whiz by her head during the shooting, according to the affidavit.
While the woman was on the phone with police, Williams allegedly forced his way inside the home, according to the affidavit. The woman and her two children initially hid in a closet and then fled the house when Williams was inside, according to the affidavit.
Williams was taken into custody outside the house. Police used a stun gun on Williams while taking him into custody. No one was seriously injured in the incident.
Williams’ criminal trial was scheduled to begin this week. But before the trial began, he and prosecutors agreed to a plea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.