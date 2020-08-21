GALVESTON
An island man was arrested and accused of pointing a gun at a neighbor and her brother during a confrontation over the right to use an apartment pool during a child's birthday party, police said.
One of the complainants is a police officer who told investigators she believed Bryan Lunsford, 60, was going to shoot her during the confrontation over a missing wristband, according to an arrest affidavit.
Both of the victims are Black. Lunsford is white.
Lunsford was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Galveston Police Department.
Police were called to The Seasons Resort and Apartments, 8100 Seawall Blvd., about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a man pointing a gun at a Black man wearing a birthday hat, according to the affidavit.
The man in the hat told police he was attending a birthday party and that his relatives live at the complex, according to the affidavit.
The man said Lunsford approached him about not having a wristband to use the pool, according to the affidavit. The man said he asked Lunsford to show him identification and thought Lunsford might be a security guard at the complex.
The confrontation escalated to the point the men were shouting at each other. Lunsford drew a handgun from his shorts and pointed it at the man, according to the affidavit.
Eventually, the man's sister, a University of Texas Medical Branch police officer, intervened, according to the affidavit.
The woman told police Lunsford had pointed the gun at her brother, and then at her, and didn't leave until a third person approached and yelled at him to put the gun down, according to the complaint.
Police found Lunsford in his apartment, where he told officers we has taking out the trash and confronted the man about the wristband, which is required at the apartment complex pool, according to the complaint.
Lunsford told officers he felt threatened by the younger man, but kept his gun near his body and pointed at the ground during the confrontation, according to the affidavit.
That didn't match witness statements that said Lunsford had pointed the gun at both people, according to the complaint.
Lunsford was arrested and held on $20,000 bond, according to court records. He was no longer in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.