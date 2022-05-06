A 28-year-old man was sentenced Friday to nearly three decades in prison after being convicted of shooting another man to death during a bar fight at a cabaret in west Galveston County.
Jose Delacerda, of Alvin, was convicted of murdering Andrew Cordova, 36, of Alvin, in a shooting inside Las Catrinas Cabaret Bar & Grill, on state Highway 6 in Algoa, on June 17, 2021.
Delacerda was accused of shooting Cordova with a 9mm handgun while Cordova was fighting with Delacerda's girlfriend inside the bar. Cordova was shot seven times, prosecutors said.
The shooting happened after Cordova and his girlfriend traveled to the bar to confront its manager over wages owed to her, Assistant District Attorney Shawn Connally said.
What started as argument between the girlfriend and the manager escalated when Cordova stepped in and attempted to get the woman to leave the bar, Connally said.
After exchanging words with the girlfriend, Cordova slapped her across the face and they began to fight.
At that point, Delacerda pulled out a handgun, shot Cordova and left the bar.
A matter of seconds passed between when the fight started and shot were fired, Connally said. Delacerda continued to fire after Cordova and the woman had been separated, Connally said.
After his arrest and during this week's trial, Delacerda argued the shooting was an act of self-defense.
The jury took three hours to return a guilty verdict against Delacerda on Thursday, but required almost eight hours to return a 28-year prison sentence against him. In Texas, a murder conviction can carry up to 99 years in prison.
The entire exchange was caught on security cameras, Connally said.
Delacerda was in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Friday. Court records indicate he planned to appeal his verdict.
