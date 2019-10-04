TEXAS CITY
Police were searching Friday for three men after an armed robbery late Thursday night during which cash and about 2 pounds of marijuana were taken from a home.
Police responded to a residence on Seventh Avenue North between Bay Street North and First Street after receiving reports of the robbery, Texas City Police Department Cpl. Allen Bjerke said. People at the home told police three men entered the attached garage of the house through a side door and ordered a man in the house onto the ground, Bjerke said.
Police didn't disclose where on Bay Street the robbery happened.
Police reported two women, who were residents of the house, went into the garage because they heard noises, Bjerke said. Police reported the women were taken back into the house and held at gunpoint, Bjerke said.
Police reported the three men took cash and 2 pounds of marijuana from the garage and cash from the women in the house, he said. No one was hurt during the robbery, he said.
Bjerke couldn't confirm whether the man in the garage was a resident of the house or how much cash was taken, he said.
The three males had left by the time police arrived, Bjerke said.
The investigation is ongoing and no arrests had been made Friday, Bjerke said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.