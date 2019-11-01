SANTA FE
A man was injured after a train struck a truck in Santa Fe on Friday evening, police said.
The collision happened on Tower Road in Santa Fe, south of state Highway 6, just before 7 p.m., police said.
A truck attempted to cross the tracks at Tower Road and was struck by an oncoming train, police said. The train pushed the truck about 300 yards down the tracks, police said.
The driver of the truck, a 21-year-old man, was injured in the crash, police said. The extent of his injuries were not immediately available.
The man was the only person injured in the crash, police said. He was flown by helicopter to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, police said.
Traffic on state Highway 6 near Tower Road was diverted through the Santa Fe High School parking lot as emergency responders worked the incident. Railroad traffic was also closed.
The location of the crash is about half a mile from Santa Fe High School.
