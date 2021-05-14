CRYSTAL BEACH
A woman died Friday evening after suffering a head injury from a fall off an elevator at a home on Crystal Beach, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
The fall occurred around 3 p.m. at a home on the 2300 block of Sand Castle Drive in Crystal Beach, Trochesset said.
Two women, who were both in their 60s, fell about 15 feet from an elevator attached to a beach home, Trochesset said.
The fall appeared to have occurred after a door on the outdoor elevator was left ajar and caught on the underside of a deck as it ascended, Trochesset said. The women were spilled from the elevator when the door hit the building, Trochesset said.
It's unclear if the incident was caused by human error or a mechanical failure, Trochesset said.
One of the woman suffered a head injury and was flown to a local hospital, where she died, Trochesset said.
The other woman survived and appeared to have injured her ankle, Trochesset said. Her condition wasn't immediately available.
The women had not been identified as of Friday night. Trochesset didn't know if they lived locally or were vacationing on Bolivar Peninsula.
