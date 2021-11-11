GALVESTON

A man killed in a motorcycle crash in Galveston last month has been identified.

Benjamin Yates, 30, of Tennessee, died on the morning of Oct. 31 when his motorcycle drove off Seawall Boulevard and crashed onto the beach below, according to the Galveston Police Department.

Police believe Yates was speeding before the crash. Shortly before his death, a Galveston police officer attempted to pull Yates over for running a red light, police said last month.

Yates fled the traffic stop, police said. Officers didn't chase him because of how fast he was going. He crashed about 10 minutes after the attempted traffic stop, police said

— John Wayne Ferguson

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

