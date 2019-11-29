LEAGUE CITY
A woman struck by a vehicle on FM 518 in League City has died, police confirmed Friday afternoon.
The 24-year-old woman, who police still have not publicly identified, died Friday, about a day after she was found lying in the road in the 2400 block of West FM 518 about midnight, said John Griffith, spokesman for the League City Police Department.
She was unconscious and was rushed to HCA Houston Clear Lake Hospital where she underwent emergency surgery and later died, police said.
The woman has been identified by police, but they declined to release her name Friday.
It’s not clear why the woman was in the road or how she was hit, Griffith said.
A Groves man, Coleman John Weber, 22, has been charged with causing an accident involving serious bodily injury, police said. Weber stopped his car at a gas station near where the incident occurred and waited for police to arrive, Griffith said.
Weber was being held in the Galveston County Jail on $40,000 bond as of Friday afternoon, according to police records.
