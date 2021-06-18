CRYSTAL BEACH
The man killed in a shooting on Bolivar Peninsula last weekend was Jordan Boxley-Turner, 25, of Galveston, authorities said Friday.
Boxley-Turner was shot and killed inside a trailer on West Canal in Crystal Beach about 3 a.m. June 12, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.
Daron Gills, 24, of Houston, was arrested and charged with murder shortly after the shooting, according to the sheriff's office.
Boxley-Turner arrived at the trailer about 2 a.m. Saturday to visit a woman there, according to the criminal complaint filed in the case.
While Boxley-Turner and the woman were in the trailer, Gills arrived unannounced and got into a fight with Boxley-Turner, according to the complaint. Gills is the woman's former boyfriend, according to the complaint.
The woman told deputies she left the trailer while the men were fighting and then heard a gunshot from inside, according to the complaint. She told deputies that Gills then left the trailer and said he had shot Boxley-Turner, according to the complaint.
Boxley-Turner was shot above the right eye and in the chest, according to the complaint.
Gills had been held on $150,000 bond. He no longer was listed as in custody at the Galveston County Jail as of Friday morning.
