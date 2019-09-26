GALVESTON
A man was arrested this week and accused of using a shotgun to prevent a vehicle from being repossessed, police said.
Charles Saunders, 56, of Galveston, was charged with aggravated assault by threatening with a deadly weapon, police said.
Saunders was arrested late Monday night after a tow truck driver attempted to repossess a vehicle parked in the street in the 1700 block of Avenue O, according to a police complaint.
The tow truck driver told police that as he was trying to take the vehicle, a man confronted him with a shotgun, according to the complaint.
The man fired one shot into the air and another into the tow truck’s tire, according to the complaint.
After firing the shot, the man told the tow truck driver, “the slower you move, the worse it will be for you,” according to the complaint.
The tow truck drive lowered the vehicle and drove away “very quickly,” according to the complaint.
Saunders was arrested on Monday evening and held on $40,000 bond, according to the police department. He was no longer in custody as of Thursday afternoon, according to court documents.
(1) comment
A brilliant move brain surgeon. This is gonna cost ya!
