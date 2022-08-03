Seven people were injured Tuesday night by who police suspect were minors driving around the East End with a pellet gun, police said.
None of the seven people had serious or life-threatening injuries, but two people were transported to the hospital, Galveston Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Stacey Papillion said.
Although pellet guns can injure people, they typically aren’t lethal unless fired at close range.
Police suspect minors were in the car and responsible for the shooting, but aren’t sure who they are and still are looking for the car’s occupants, she said.
Police think the car was a beige Buick Enclave, she said.
People reported shots fired from the pellet gun about 8:30 p.m. around 25th Street and Seawall Boulevard; 9:06 p.m. near the 1300 block of 23rd Street; and 9:26 p.m. at 25th Street and Seawall Boulevard, she said.
“Most of our victims weren’t even sure they had been hit,” Papillion said. “By the time they realized what had happened, the suspect vehicle was gone.”
None of the victims were related in any way, she said.
Police characterizing the pellet gun shootings as random act and say the public isn’t in danger, she said.
The crime could be considered something as serious as aggravated assault, a felony, according to a police news release.
No one was in custody for the incident as of Wednesday afternoon.
Police still are investigating the incident. Anyone with information should call police at 409-765-3702.
