One dead, two injured in Texas City shooting By JOHN WAYNE FERGUSON The Daily News Apr 13, 2022

TEXAS CITY — One person died and two others were wounded in an early morning shooting at a Texas City apartment complex, police said.

The shooting happened at the Savan Villas apartments in the 8600 block of the Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, according to the Texas City Police Department.

Four people were in a verbal altercation that erupted in gunfire, police said.

Three people were wounded and taken to local hospitals, police said. One of those people died at the hospital, police said.

The name of the person who died wasn't immediately released.

No arrests have been announced. Police said they were in the early stages of their investigation into the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.
