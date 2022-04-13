TEXAS CITY

One person died and two others were wounded in an early morning shooting at a Texas City apartment complex, police said. 

The shooting happened at the Savan Villas apartments in the 8600 block of the Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, according to the Texas City Police Department.

Four people were in a verbal altercation that erupted in gunfire, police said.

Three people were wounded and taken to local hospitals, police said. One of those people died at the hospital, police said.

The name of the person who died wasn't immediately released.

No arrests have been announced. 

Police said they were in the early stages of their investigation into the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

0
0
0
1
0

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription