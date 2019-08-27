TEXAS CITY
A 1-year-old boy was pronounced dead Tuesday at the University of Texas Medical Branch shortly after police found him face down in a backyard pool, said Cpl. Allen Bjerke, spokesman for the police department.
The death appears to be an accident, Bjerke said.
Investigators responded to a report of a missing child about 11:43 a.m. in the 3800 block of 22nd Street N., and eventually found the child floating face down in a pool, Bjerke said.
Officers pulled the child from the pool and began CPR until emergency services arrived and took the child to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital in critical condition, Bjerke said.
The boy was pronounced dead at 12:41 p.m., police said.
Tuesday’s death is the third pool drowning in Galveston County this year, all of them in Texas City. Those include a 5-year-old boy with autism who drowned at an apartment complex and a 7-year-old boy in January, who drowned in a storm-water retaining pond near an apartment complex.
