Assault charges against a Galveston Police Department captain were dropped Monday as part of a deal in which the officer agreed to permanently give up his peace officer license.
Capt. Pedro Alcocer last year was charged with misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury and harassment. Alcocer was accused of dragging his girlfriend down a street by the neck during a fight on Schaper Road, according to police.
On Jan. 29, 2021, neighbors called 911 to report a fight between a man and woman occurring in the West End neighborhood.
Witnesses said they saw Alcocer assaulting a woman who was yelling for help. Alcocer and his girlfriend told police no physical altercation had occurred, however, according to an arrest affidavit.
Despite the contradicting claims, police and prosecutors moved forward with charges against Alcocer. He was placed on unpaid leave on the day of his arrest, and remained on unpaid leave as his case was active, a city spokesperson said Tuesday.
Alcocer retired from the city on Jan. 24, spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
The city didn't immediately respond to a question on whether Alcocer would receive pension or retirement benefits from the city.
Alcocer was "ready to move on with his life and retirement," said Dan Krieger, his defense attorney.
City officials declined to comment on the final outcome of Alcocer's case.
Alcocer was scheduled to face a Galveston County jury this week, according to court records.
On Monday afternoon, however, prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss both charges. In the motion, prosecutors wrote that Alcocer was "permanently forfeiting peace officer license."
The district attorney's office agreed to drop the charges in exchange for Alcocer abandoning surrendering the license. Alcocer needed to provide proof that he had given up his license to finalize the agreement, officials said.
