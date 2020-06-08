CRYSTAL BEACH
A 17-year-old drowned Sunday evening in the waters off of Bolivar Peninsula, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
Tremain Sylvester, of Deer Park, drowned just east of Gulf Shores Drive about 5 p.m., Trochesset said.
Sylvester's grandmother, who was with him at the beach, had reported him missing, Trochesset said.
Sylvester had been missing for about 45 minutes before police were called, Trochesset said. Shortly after deputies responded to the beach, Sylvester's body was found on the shore about half a mile away from where he went missing, Trochesset said.
The drowning is at least the second on Bolivar Peninsula this year. In May, a 10-year-old boy from Arkansas drowned while playing in the water with his father, according to the sheriff's office.
