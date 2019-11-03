GALVESTON
At least two people died in motorcycle crashes over the weekend during the annual Lone Star Rally, which brings thousands of bikers to the island every fall.
The deaths were caused by separate crashes on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, police said
The first crash occurred about 3:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of 25th Street and Avenue O, police said.
A 40-year-old man on motorcycle collided with an SUV and was pinned under it, police said. The man was alive when emergency responders arrived and he was transported to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital, police said.
On Sunday morning, the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the man had died after arriving at the hospital.
As of Sunday afternoon, police had not determined the reason for the crash, Police Department spokesman Xavier Hancock said.
The second crash occurred on FM 3005 about 2 a.m. between 11 Mile and 12 Mile roads on the West End of Galveston Island, according to police.
A motorcycle was driving west in the eastbound lanes of the highway and struck a pickup truck that was traveling east, police said. The driver of the pickup truck attempted to avoid the motorcycle, but the two vehicles made “significant impact,” police said.
There was one person on the motorcycle at the time of the crash. The rider was also taken to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital and pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.
The driver of the pickup truck and a passenger in the truck were not injured, police said. No charges were filed.
The police and the medical examiner’s office did not release the names of the people who died on Sunday.
Police and city officials on Monday or Tuesday would release more detailed information about the numbers of crashes and calls they responded to during the rally, Hancock said.
But officials Sunday acknowledged they had responded to dozens of calls ranging from minor accidents to more serious wrecks and reports of crime.
Most of the calls occupying emergency responders were minor and did not result in any serious injuries, Hancock said.
There were a handful of more serious incidents, however, including one in which two men were stabbed in downtown Galveston, he said.
The stabbing happened near 22nd Street and The Strand about 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Two men, who are both in their 20s, were injured and transported to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital for treatment.
Their status as not available Sunday, but the men were conscious and able to speak to authorities on Saturday, Hancock said.
The stabbing happened after two groups of men began arguing, Hancock said. The injured men belonged to the same group, he said.
Their attackers left the area before police arrived and no arrests had been made over the stabbing as of Sunday, Hancock said.
The Lone Star Rally officially ended Sunday afternoon and was closed out by a concert by the Charlie Daniels Band.
(1) comment
Fascinating how the numbers work out. In 2016 the annual fatality rate for motorcycles was 60.9 deaths per 100,000 cyclists (Insurance Information Institute). If there were 400,000 cyclists here that would have suggested a rate of 243.6 fatalities per year all else being equal. Since the cyclists were here for only three days, that's 3/365 = .0082 times 243.6 gives a projected fatality rate for the event weekend of 2.002 deaths. You don't know who, but you can predict how many with good accuracy.
